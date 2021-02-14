The Five Most Painful Moments In Michigan Stadium History

If there's one thing Michigan fans know, it's heartbreak. Of all of the painful moments Michigan fans have experienced in the Big House, these five likely serve as the most painful.

Though Michigan Stadium has beared witness to some of the most spectacular finishes that have gone in Michigan's favor, it has also beared witness to some of the most painful moments throughout Michigan Football history. Though there were many painful moments to choose from, these are the top five most painful moments in Michigan Stadium history.

If you're squeamish, you might not want to go any further.

Devin Gardner Interception vs Ohio State, 2013

After further consideration, this play had to make the top five as one of the most painful losses in Michigan Stadium history.

Devin Gardner had put together the most proflific passing performance against the No. 3 ranked Buckeyes that afternoon and the second most prolific passing performance in Michigan Football history with 451 yards though the air. The game was tight from start to finish and culminated with Michigan having a chance to win it with just 32 seconds left.

Down 42-41, Michigan lined up for a two-point conversion to take the lead.

Desmond Howard Drop vs Michigan State, 1990

When No. 1 Michigan and unranked Michigan State met in Ann Arbor back in October of 1990, Michigan was a heavy favorite and on a collision course with another Big Ten title.

Clearly the Spartans didn’t get the memo and came prepared for the fight. Michigan and Michigan State would battle for the entire afternoon, a battle that would ultimately be decided on the final play of the game. Trailing the Spartans 28-21 with six seconds left in the fourth quarter, Elvis Grbac dropped back and delivered a touchdown pass to wide receiver Derrick Alexander. The touchdown brought the Wolverines to within one point, giving head coach Gary Moeller a decision to make.

Moeller opted for the two-point conversion - leading to one of the most controversial finishes in Michigan Football history.

The Miracle at Michigan, 1994

On September 24th, 1994, the No. 4 Wolverines welcomed the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes to Michigan Stadium. Early on, it looked like Colorado might defeat the Wolverines handily after building an early lead of 14-3. Instead, the 106,427 fans in attendance saw Michigan mount a comeback that would lead to one of the most painful losses in program history.

With Colorado trailing Michigan 26-21 with just six seconds left, Kordell Stewart dropped back, danced around and evaded pressure before launching the ball from his own 27-yard line to the endzone.

Trouble With The Snap, 2015

The ending of this game was so improbable that it left Michigan fans stunned as they tried to make sense of what had just occurred in front of them.

It was Jim Harbaugh’s first year in Ann Arbor as head coach and there was plenty of optimism that Michigan’s recent struggles against Michigan State were about to come to a forceful end. Though neither team was able to dominate the other, the No. 12 ranked Wolverines had a two point lead over the No. 7 ranked Spartans with just 10 seconds left on the clock.

With the Wolverines in punt formation, all they had to do was to get the punt away and they would likely walk away with a big rivalry win for Jim Harbaugh. If you talk to most Michigan fans who were in attendance and watching that night, it just felt like there was something in the air...that something wasn’t right. Call it a gut-feeling, call it instinct, or call it years and years of disappointment.

Regardless of the unease that most of the Michigan faithful felt before the punt, nobody could have imagined it would have ended the way it did.

Appalachian State, 2007

It’s hard to imagine any other home loss in Michigan Football history that could possibly take the No. 1 spot.

Michigan, the No. 5 ranked team in the nation, welcomed FCS Appalachian State to the Big House for a week one matchup in 2007. Though App. State was certainly considered to be a formidable opponent within the FCS, nobody viewed them as a serious threat to Michigan - particularly in Ann Arbor.

Instead of the Wolverines using week one as a tuneup game, they found themselves in dog fight with an underrated and upset-minded opponent. Stunningly, Michigan entered the half trailing App. State by a score of 28-17. Though Michigan was able to close the gap in the third quarter, they still trailed App. State by a score of 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter. After taking a 32-31 lead late in the fourth quarter, Michigan looked like it was primed to escape a catastrophic and historic week one loss.

However, a field goal by App. State with just 26 seconds left in the game put Michigan behind by a score of 34-32. Michigan got the ball back and drove down the field quickly when Chad Henne hit Mario Manningham for a 46-yard gain, putting Michigan in field goal position with just six seconds left and a chance to win it.