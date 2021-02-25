BREAKING: Michigan Makes College Football History With New Trophy Game

The University of Michigan announced early Thursday morning that it would be adding an historic new trophy game.

The University of Michigan announced that it had added a new trophy game in partnership with Northwestern University - with the two football programs now competing for the George Jewett Trophy.

This will be the first rivalry game trophy named for an African American player in FBS history.

A native of Ann Arbor, Jewett attended the University of Michigan from 1890-1893 where he became the first African American to earn a letter in football. Jewett was the starting fullback for the Wolverines during the 1890 season and transitioned to halfback in 1892. Additionally, Jewett served as the Wolverines field goal kicker during his time at Michigan.

Jewett transferred to Northwestern University in 1893 and became the first African American to play football for the Wildcats, also earning his medical degree that same year.

Not only was Jewett the first African American to play football for both Michigan and Northwestern, he was also the first African American to play football within the Big Ten Conference.