Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position

According to a report by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Michigan Football assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching position at Western Michigan shortly after the Big Ten Championship game. According to Paul, it doesn't appear that Hart will be taking the position and will remain at U-M for the time being.

Hart is in his second year as running backs coach at the University of Michigan and has had a huge impact on the development of guys like Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

Here's more on Mike Hart's coaching history, via MGoBlue.com: