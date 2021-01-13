BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Makes Big Time Hire

A familiar face will be making his way back to Ann Arbor to join Harbaugh's staff at Michigan.

Just a short time ago, Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider was able to confirm reports that Jim Harbaugh has indeed hired former Michigan running back Mike Hart as the new running backs coach. Former Wolverine running back Jamie Morris was the first to report that the deal was done.

Hart was previously serving as Indiana’s associate head coach/running backs coach under Tom Allen. This is a big time addition to the Michigan coaching staff not just because of Hart's history with the program, but because of his proven track record of success as a coach and on the recruiting trail.

Michigan struggled to get it's running game off of the ground during the 2020 season and many fans questioned the effectiveness of a four-back rotation. Hart's arrival is likely to receive a very warm welcome from a fan base that is hopeful to see Michigan's loaded running back room realize it's full potential in 2021.

As a result of Hart's arrival, Jay Harbaugh is expected to move from running backs coach to special teams coach exclusively.

You can read the official press release below: