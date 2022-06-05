U-M's Mike Morris On Leadership Role: 'It's Going To Be Me'

With a defensive unit that is replacing seven key contributors from the 2021 B10 Championship squad, guys like Mike Morris are going to have to step up in a very big way in 2022.

With the loss of guys like Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to the NFL, Michigan is looking for several leaders to emerge on the defensive side of the ball in 2022. For redshirt junior defensive end Mike Morris, stepping into that leadership role is a requirement at this point in his career.

“I feel like I have no choice,” he said heading into Spring ball. “Who else is it gonna be? I feel like I have to; I feel like I'm holding myself to that standard. It’s going to be me.

“It’s just self-realization. I want it to be me. I want to put myself in that position to make that play. I want to be that guy.”

Though talented, Morris has had to wait his turn behind some of the best to ever do it at the University of Michigan, including Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye. According to Morris, that time spent paying his dues helped advance his game to another level.

“Everybody comes in as a freshman and they think they're gonna be the guy right away,” he said. “That's not always the case when you have Kwity Paye, Aidan Hutchinson, Mike Danna and a bunch of guys in front of you who are in the league and doing an amazing job in the league.

“It was definitely hard to take a back seat, but it was something that had to be done. And I feel like it's going to be a part of my story going forward, and I feel like me taking a step back and realizing I could do other things for the team than just playing that position definitely advanced my game to another level.”

During the spring, head coach Jim Harbaugh made clear that he's expecting big things from his team - particularly Morris - in 2022.

"Just the state of Michigan football is scary good right now. Mike Morris could be the next Aidan Hutchinson, Ojabo. There are some really exciting things going on in the defensive line.”