Mike Sainristil Doesn't Make The Same Mistake Twice

Five weeks into the 2022 season, it's safe to say that Mike Sainristil's switch from offense to defense is going well. Really well, in fact. Meeting with the media on Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his thoughts on how the senior defensive back and his transition from offense to defense.

"Mikey's really good, he's playing really good. There's a ton of growth, he's starting - and then there's some learning experiences, too. It's been very 'arrow up' and he's acquitting himself really good — better than you could anticipate — and even better than we hoped for."

Five weeks into the season, the former wide receiver turned defensive back has established himself as a major factor within the Wolverine defense - whether it be by getting to the quarterback, making tackles in the open field, or locking down would-be targets down the field. Though his progress has been impressive, Harbaugh admits that Sainristil is still growing into the position - but notes that he doesn't make the same mistake twice.

"He gave up one in the (Iowa) game where he had outside leverage - he's gotta keep his outside leverage, you can't go for that little stick move at the top of a route when he has outside leverage. Those are good, valuable learning experiences - and the thing about Mike is that he will learn from it. That will be part of his game moving forward. He's never, ever been an error repeater."

Heading into the week six road matchup against Indiana, Sainristil is currently No. 2 on the team in solo tackles (13), No. 5 in assisted tackles (6), No. 3 in total tackles (19) and No. 2 in tackles-for-loss (4.0).