Know The Enemy: Nebraska Stands In Michigan's Way Of 6-0

Before the season started, Nebraska looked like a guaranteed win for Michigan. Now, the Huskers are trending up and definitely seem capable of playing spoiler.

For a team that lost to Illinois in its season opener, Nebraska sure is getting a lot of respect these days. That tends to happen after a 49-point win over a conference opponent. The Huskers beat up on Northwestern last week 56-7 and look like a completely different team compared to the squad that fell during week zero. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is playing much better, the defense is coming around and, perhaps most importantly, they're confident.

Dave Feit is a writer covering Nebraska for HuskerMax making him an expert on what the Huskers are all about. He's been covering Nebraska for 10 years and, like everyone else, is trying to make sense of what's gone on during Scott Frost's watch. Things aren't as good in Lincoln as many thought they would be, but his team is playing well right now and will be at home against Michigan this Saturday.

Team Strength

Defense

The Blackshirts are back, with one of the best units since Ndamukong Suh left. There are no first-round draft picks, but the Huskers are strong at every level. The raw numbers (8th in the B1G in yards per game) aren't jaw-dropping, but consider what they did against Oklahoma (fewest points scored since 2016) and Michigan State (zero points, zero first downs, 14 total yards in the second half). Take away special teams gaffes and a scoop-and-score touchdown, and Nebraska's defense is only allowing 12.5 points a game.

Team Weakness

Offensive Line

Nebraska's disastrous special teams get the headlines - and with good reason. The third phase has cost Nebraska at least 20 points across their three one-score losses. But Nebraska's offensive line is the reason this is not a Top 20, College Gameday caliber matchup. Nebraska's running game has been inconsistent, and quarterback Adrian Martinez is regularly running for his life (18 sacks, approximately one million pressures). The line is young (no seniors, only one junior) and mistake prone (nine false start penalties against Oklahoma and Michigan State).

Two new players (Colorado State transfer Nouredin Nouili and true freshman Teddy Prochazka) started last week in an attempt to shore up the left side of the line. Nebraska ran for 427 yards and allowed zero sacks, but I suspect Northwestern's defensive ineptitude played a role in that outcome.

Three Players To Know

OLB JoJo Domann, No. 13

Is he a linebacker? A nickel? A hybrid? Whatever you want to call him, JoJo is a splash play machine with a nose for the ball. Nebraska uses him in coverage, run support, blitzes, and anywhere else they need him. The reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (nine tackles, two sacks, three TFLs, and two forced fumbles) isn't the biggest or fastest guy on the field, but he might be the best.

DT Damion Daniels, No. 93

Early in his Husker career, Daniels was known as "Snacks". His weight ballooned north of 340 pounds, and he was only capable of 10-15 snaps a game. Now at an athletic 315, Daniels is anchoring the middle of Nebraska's 3-4 defense and serving as a team captain. He takes on double teams, allowing inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich to run free. If the new and improved "Healthy Snacks" is feasting in the Michigan backfield, it could be a long day for the Wolverines.

QB Adrian Martinez, No. 2

The last time Michigan and Nebraska played, Adrian Martinez was a true freshman recovering from a knee injury. It showed, as he completed seven passes for 22 yards and was sacked four times for a net of -12 yards. Since then, Martinez's career has been a roller coaster: Freshman All-America, nagging injuries, being benched in 2019 and 2020 for Dylan McCaffrey's less accurate brother Luke, breaking several career records, and ignoring fans who wished Frost would sign a transfer QB.

But in 2021, Martinez is playing the best football of his career. He has 1,875 total yards, 15 total touchdowns, and has only turned the ball over four times. He is a legitimate threat to score from anywhere on the field and has more weapons than at any point in his career. Nebraska goes as 2AM goes.

Game Overview/Prediction:

This is shaping up as one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. After falling just short against Oklahoma and Michigan State, Nebraska is desperate for a statement win. The 56-7 win over Northwestern - the most dominant, mistake free game of the Scott Frost era - is giving fans hope that they're finally ready to take the next step. Nebraska fans haven't stormed the Memorial Stadium turf since the 1990s, so if the game is close in the 4th quarter the crowd will be deafening. But Frost is just 4-10 in games after a Nebraska win, including some head-scratching losses.

Michigan 27, Nebraska 21