September 27, 2021
Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan/Nebraska Game

We now know what time Michigan will face Nebraska in what could be a tough test in Lincoln.
We're going to find out a lot about Michigan football this weekend as they take on Wisconsin in Madison. The Badgers are reeling a big and Michigan has no identity on offense. Depending on how this weekend's game plays out could have a big impact on Michigan's week 6 game in Lincoln, and we now know when that game will kick off.

The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers inside Memorial Stadium at 7:30 eastern time or 6:30 local time in Lincoln.

Michigan and Nebraska haven't played since 2018 when U-M pounded the Huskers 56-10, and the Wolverines have only traveled to Lincoln twice where they're 0-1-1. Scott Frost has really struggled at his alma matter but Nebraska has been better in recent weeks. True road games are always tough and, while the Red Sea isn't what it once was, that game has the feel of a tricky contest already.

Nebraska is currently 2-3 with wins over Fordham and Buffalo. The three losses have been close ones against Illinois, Oklahoma and Michigan State, but overall they've obviously struggled. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Michigan now has a 67.9% chance to beat the Huskers on their home field.

