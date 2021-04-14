Two Michigan Players Included In First Round Of SportingNews' NFL Mock Draft

SportingNews released its latest complete mock draft, which consisted of two former Michigan players being selected int he first round.

The NFL draft is a couple of weeks away, which means mock drafts are popping up left and right and each draftable player is being discussed ad nauseam. On Tuesday, SportingNews released its latest full mock draft, which consisted of two former Michigan players being selected in the first round and nine Wolverines being selected overall.

Round: 1 / Pick: 18 — Miami Dolphins, EDGE Kwity Paye

This seems to be the trend for Paye in most mock drafts. He's viewed as a mid- to late-first round pick, who will most likely end up on a pretty good team. Paye is described as a very smart and very complete player, making him someone who would fit in perfectly on Miami's already solid defense per SportingNews.

Some look at Paye as more of an inside pass-rushing force but regardless, he's an athletic freak for his size and Brian Flores will love him adding to the multiplicity of their defensive front.

Round: 1 / Pick: 29 — Green Bay Packers, OT Jalen Mayfield

Mayfield has been projected as a first rounder, but has also slipped to the middle of the second round depending on where you look. If he were to be drafted by the Packers at the end of the first round, he'd likely be ecstatic with that. He's obviously a midwest kid, so the weather won't bother him, and he'd be able to learn from some really good offensive linemen and within a franchise that knows how to win, draft and retain players.

The Packers need to think about right tackle in the short term and Mayfield would be a welcome athletic presence opposite all-world pass protector David Bakhtiari.

The following former Wolverines were also projected to be drafted later this month:

Round: 3 / Pick: 87 — Pittsburgh Steelers, LB Cameron McGrone

Round: 4 / Pick: 120 — New England Patriots, CB Ambry Thomas

Round: 4 / Pick: 125 — Minnesota Vikings, WR Nico Collins

Round: 5 / Pick: 149 — Cincinnati Bengals, TE Nick Eubanks

Round: 5 / Pick: 173 — Green Bay Packers, RB Chris Evans

Round: 7 / Pick: 249 — Jacksonville Jaguars, DT Carlo Kemp

Round: 7 / Pick: 256 — Green Bay Packers, LS Camaron Cheeseman