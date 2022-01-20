Harbaugh Watch, Burning Questions, Michigan Football, Juwan Howard & Basketball

The day of the week ends in 'Y' so of course we're talking more about Jim Harbaugh and his future at Michigan.

Another day, another dollar and a bunch of new updates about Jim Harbaugh that really don't amount to anything. At this point, Jim Harbaugh is waiting to see if and what any NFL teams offer him. It's likely going to come down to the Raiders or Michigan for Harbaugh, but it's anyone's guess at this point.

We also talk some about Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball getting back in the win column against Maryland and what it might take for the hoopers to make the NCAA Tournament this season. We also revive Burning Questions as a way to address the latest in Michigan athletics with some semblance of organization.