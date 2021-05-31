Defending Harbaugh, The Detroit Tigers Take Shot At Ohio

Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to capturing the spotlight at various sporting events he's attended since returning to Michigan - everything from MLB games to the WWE. On Sunday, Harbaugh spent part of the holiday weekend taking in a Detroit Tigers game with his son (Jack) and his father (Jack) - and once again found the spotlight.

After sharing the photo of Harbaugh on their official Twitter account, the comment section was inevitably flooded with folks eager to trash the man heading into his seventh season as head football coach of the Michigan Wolverines. Though the snarky comments were plentiful, one comment in particular caught the eye of the individual(s) tasked with managing the official Detroit Tigers account - leading to a phenomenal exchange.

In spite of how one-sided the rivalry has been over the last two decades, it's clear that the animosity between the state of Michigan and the state of Ohio is still alive and well.

Though Harbaugh has struggled mightily against the Buckeyes, Michigan's struggles with Ohio State pre-date the Harbaugh era. In fact, Michigan has beaten the Buckeyes just three times since the year 2000 - with the last win coming back in 2011. Michigan will welcome Ohio State back to the Big House on November 27th, with Harbaugh hoping to notch his first win against the Buckeyes since returning to Michigan back in 2015.