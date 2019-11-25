Wolverine Digest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/25/19

Steve Deace

Everything Michigan has done for the last 11 months was for this week and The Game. But will it, finally, be enough?

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown
Need a place to talk about the Michigan/Indiana game? We've got you covered right here!!!

Beat Ohio? Yes. They. Can.

Steve Deace
After a dominating game against Indiana, the Wolverines showed how complete their game has become, giving them hope against the undefeated Buckeyes.

The Team Michigan Needed To Be To Beat Ohio State Has Emerged

MichaelSpath
A look at Michigan and Ohio State on the surface - the 11-0, No. 2 and headed-to-Indianapolis Buckeyes versus No. 13, 9-2, fighting-for-second place Wolverines - and there is no reason to expect a win for U-M. But the team Michigan needed to be has emerged in November.

Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh Explains Shea Patterson's Recent Run

Brandon Brown
Shea Patterson's play has given U-M fans hope that the Wolverines can beat Ohio State next weekend.

Ten Things I Thought Would Happen For Michigan Against Indiana

Brandon Brown
Michigan went into Bloomington and handled the Hoosiers. I made some pregame guesses about the action....here's how I did.

True Freshman Tracker: Michigan Rookie Receivers Gaining Steam

MichaelSpath
Michigan's 2019 freshman cohort continues to play important roles for the Wolverines, with safety Daxton Hill making his first career start and a pair of rookie wideouts making 30+ yard receptions.

Week 13 CFB Playoff & Bowl Projections

Steve Deace
Week 13 CFB Playoff and bowl projections based on how the season is predicted to end.

Questions We're Asking After Michigan's 39-14 Win At Indiana

MichaelSpath
The Indiana game is in the rearview mirror but as we do every Sunday, we're following up with some questions after Michigan's win, including: can U-M beat Ohio State and will Indiana ever beat the Wolverines?

If I Were On The CFB Playoff Committee

Steve Deace
This would be my top 25 ballot for week 13 of the 2019 season.

Big Ten Power Ratings: Week 13

Steve Deace
Ranking the Big Ten's football teams from 1-14 with one week to go in the 2019 season.