Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/25/19
Everything Michigan has done for the last 11 months was for this week and The Game. But will it, finally, be enough?
What do you think? Feel free to let us know in the comment section.
A look at Michigan and Ohio State on the surface - the 11-0, No. 2 and headed-to-Indianapolis Buckeyes versus No. 13, 9-2, fighting-for-second place Wolverines - and there is no reason to expect a win for U-M. But the team Michigan needed to be has emerged in November.