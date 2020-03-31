Video: Michigan Podcast Talks The Rivalry With Buckeye Beat Writer Ari Wasserman
Steve Deace
Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins this week's episode to rebut my rebuttal of his take on where the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry goes from here.
Steve Deace
Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins this week's episode to rebut my rebuttal of his take on where the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry goes from here.
Three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake is one of the latest pass-rushing prospects to land a Michigan offer. With a great frame and gritty persistence, Hisatake has become a target that UM defensive line coach Shaun Nua hopes to land in 2021.
Eric Rutter
As the son of an NFL player and grandson of a multi-time Pro Bowl selection, three-star cornerback Dyson McCutcheon is the newest 2021 prospect to tote a Michigan offer. See what the latest in a long line of talented football players has to say about the Wolverines program.
Eric Rutter