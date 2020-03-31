WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Michigan Podcast Talks The Rivalry With Buckeye Beat Writer Ari Wasserman

Steve Deace

Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins this week's episode to rebut my rebuttal of his take on where the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry goes from here. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Offer Leaves Huge Impact On Pass Rusher Patrick Hisatake

Three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake is one of the latest pass-rushing prospects to land a Michigan offer. With a great frame and gritty persistence, Hisatake has become a target that UM defensive line coach Shaun Nua hopes to land in 2021.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

The Five Best Offensive Linemen Under Jim Harbaugh

Michigan has had some solid offensive linemen over the past five years but these guys rise to the top.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/31/20

Spring sports athletes officially got another season of eligibility next year, but they're gonna need football to happen first for there to be a next season. Because football is what pays for it all.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Craig Roh Looks Back On Career During Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke Eras

In today's #GameOfMyLife, we talk to former Michigan defensive end and outside linebacker Craig Roh.

MichaelSpath

Top Ten Wolverines In Sports: No. 2 Kyle Connor And No. 1 Taylor Lewan

Here are the top two former Wolverines in professional sports.

Brandon Brown

NCAA Rules On Spring Sport Eligibility

The NCAA has granted Spring student-athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Brandon Brown

Cornerback Dyson McCutcheon Floored By Michigan Offer

As the son of an NFL player and grandson of a multi-time Pro Bowl selection, three-star cornerback Dyson McCutcheon is the newest 2021 prospect to tote a Michigan offer. See what the latest in a long line of talented football players has to say about the Wolverines program.

Eric Rutter

Isaiah Livers Discusses Shortened Season's Potential Impact On Upcoming Decision

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers has a decision to make and the unfortunate end of his junior season is going to impact what he does.

Brandon Brown

Recruiting: Michigan Aiming For Splash At Tight End In 2021

Michigan routinely uses its tight ends to help the flow of the offense, and future Michigan teams will be no different. Check out who the Wolverines are looking for to be the next pass catching, in-line blocker in Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

Isaiah Livers Discusses Future, Factors In Decision

Junior forward Isaiah Livers has declared the NBA Draft but still has an overall decision to make.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H