Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, U-M Defense, Jim Harbaugh

Michigan isn't expected to win in Columbus but the Wolverines are definitely riding high after last season's win.

It's finally here. When the 2022 season kicked off, everyone already had the showdown in Columbus circled because of how things played out in 2021 and because it's "The Game". It's unlikely that everyone thought it would be 11-0 vs. 11-0, No. 2 vs. No. 3 or so important to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff pictures, but here we are. Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day have both been pretty tight lipped this week, so it's time to let the play do the talking.

As for the teams actually taking the field, there are a lot of question marks. Michigan is banged up at several key positions, including at running back with both Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards dealing with pretty significant injuries, at least for their position. Ohio State's backs are also a little dinged up, but they don't lean on the running game like Michigan does. However you slice it, this year's version of "The Game" is a massive one and everyone is anxious for kickoff.

