Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Washington

There are still some question marks surrounding the Michigan football team, but there are even more surrounding Washington. That makes it difficult to make predictions for the maize out against the Huskies.

Michigan fans, here's everything you need to know about today's matchup with Washington.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Per CBSSports, here are the odds and trends from Sportsline for Michigan vs. Washington:

Washington vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -6.5

Washington vs. Michigan over-under: 48 points

Washington vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -270, Washington +220

WASH: The Huskies are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games

MICH: The Wolverines are 2-5 against the spread in the last seven games

With so many unknowns still present after the opener, it's really hard to figure out how the game will look. Michigan is definitely riding higher than the Huskies, but a wounded animal is a dangerous animal. Washington has several future NFL players on its roster and needs a win in the worst way. They've also had this away game circled for a long, long time.

All of that makes it tough to guess how the game will play out, but here are my best shots at forecasting some specific happenings...

Predictions

AJ Henning will score another touchdown

Henning looked quick and fast during pregame warmups last week and I thought he'd find his way into the end zone and, boy did he.

With Ronnie Bell out, Henning is primed to step into a bigger role. He's the kind of player that eventually will make something happen if he touches the ball enough and I think he'll score his second-career touchdown against the Huskies.

Blake Corum will start the game

It honestly doesn't really matter, because Corum and Haskins will both play a lot, but if week one impacts Mike Hart's thinking at all, Corum should be in there first. He looked quicker, faster and more dynamic than Haskins, which is saying a lot because Haskins was damn good too. Both backs are "starters", but I think Corum should be and will be on the field first.

Cornelius Johnson will catch at least five balls

With Ronnie Bell out, Johnson must embrace the role as lead dog in the wide receiver room. He's big (6-3, 211), fast and, per everyone around the program, had a great offseason. He only caught two balls for 15 yards last week, so he should be hungry against Washington.

Daxton Hill will intercept a pass

It's really hard to predict interceptions, but Hill is a playmaker. He played so well last week that I think he'll put himself in the right place at the right time and get his hands on one. If Washington quarterback Dylan Morris looks like he did last week against Montana, Michigan will take the ball away a couple of times. I think Hill will be one of the benefactors.

Michigan will cover the 6.5-point spread

I picked Michigan to win 31-21, so that obviously would do it. Michigan typically isn't great against the spread, but last week the number was 17.5 and U-M doubled it up. They impressed, everything worked and they cruised to victory. I don't expect it to be so smooth this week, but if I have them winning by 10 and an expert and friend of the site has them winning by 13, I feel good about the line.