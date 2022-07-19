Harbaugh At 'Pro-Life' Event: 'Have The Courage To Let The Unborn Be Born'

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh certainly isn't the type to shy away from controversial topics. From the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick to the death of George Floyd, Harbaugh doesn't seem to have an issue with taking a hard stance on difficult topics.

You can now add abortion to that list.

Over the weekend, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, were speakers at a 'Right to Life' event in Plymouth (Mich.) to raise money for pro-life charities throughout the state of Michigan.

"In God's plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams and love," Harbaugh said. "I have living proof in my family, my children, and the many thousands that I've coached that the unborn are amazing gifts from God to make this world a better place. To me, the right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born."

Harbaugh continued:

"I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me."

As far as whether or not his controversial stance could impact recruiting and the locker room, Harbaugh doesn't seem to concerned about it.

"During halftime of a game, talking with the players, ,I say they are here because they have chosen to be here. If someone believes in what they stand for, they are choosing to stand for that position, and what kind of person are you if you don't fight tooth and nail for what you stand for? You get to change hearts by fighting for what you stand for."

"Passions can make the process messy, but when combined with respect, it ultimately produces the best outcomes. This process has been passionate and messy, but I have faith in the American people to ultimately develop the right policies and laws for all lives involved. I recognize one's personal thinking regarding morality of another particular action may differ from their thinking on whether the government should make that action illegal. There are many things one may hold to be immoral, but the government appropriately allows because of some greater good or personal or constitutional right."