Skip to main content

Harbaugh At 'Pro-Life' Event: 'Have The Courage To Let The Unborn Be Born'

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh served as a keynote speaker at a 'pro-life' event over the weekend.

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh certainly isn't the type to shy away from controversial topics. From the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick to the death of George Floyd, Harbaugh doesn't seem to have an issue with taking a hard stance on difficult topics. 

You can now add abortion to that list.

jim harbaugh

Over the weekend, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, were speakers at a 'Right to Life' event in Plymouth (Mich.) to raise money for pro-life charities throughout the state of Michigan. 

"In God's plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams and love," Harbaugh said. "I have living proof in my family, my children, and the many thousands that I've coached that the unborn are amazing gifts from God to make this world a better place. To me, the right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harbaugh continued:

"I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me."

As far as whether or not his controversial stance could impact recruiting and the locker room, Harbaugh doesn't seem to concerned about it. 

"During halftime of a game, talking with the players, ,I say they are here because they have chosen to be here. If someone believes in what they stand for, they are choosing to stand for that position, and what kind of person are you if you don't fight tooth and nail for what you stand for? You get to change hearts by fighting for what you stand for."

"Passions can make the process messy, but when combined with respect, it ultimately produces the best outcomes. This process has been passionate and messy, but I have faith in the American people to ultimately develop the right policies and laws for all lives involved. I recognize one's personal thinking regarding morality of another particular action may differ from their thinking on whether the government should make that action illegal. There are many things one may hold to be immoral, but the government appropriately allows because of some greater good or personal or constitutional right."

watch-jim-harbaugh-snubs-espns-molly-mcgrath-on (1)
Football

Harbaugh At 'Pro-Life' Event: 'Have The Courage To Let The Unborn Be Born'

By Christopher Breilerjust now
michigan helmet
Football

Michigan National Guard Event: First Off The Bus Team

By Brandon Brown15 hours ago
jim harbaugh cade mcnamara
Football

Michigan Sending Four Players To Big Ten Media Day

By Christopher Breiler22 hours ago
blake corum
Football

Corum Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

By Christopher Breiler23 hours ago
InShot_20220715_212252968
Football

Highest Ranking Military Officer In Michigan Addresses U-M Football Team

By Brandon BrownJul 16, 2022
manuel beigel
Recruiting

Michigan Lands Intriguing 2024 Defensive Lineman

By Brandon BrownJul 16, 2022
InShot_20220714_204547066
Football

Photo Gallery: U-M Football Goes Airborne With National Guard

By Christopher BreilerJul 16, 2022
aymeric koumba
Recruiting

Michigan Gets A Commitment From Prospect With Great Potential

By Brandon BrownJul 15, 2022