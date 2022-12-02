Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Purdue

Michigan is expected to win by 16.5 points against the Purdue Boilermakers, but some planned things, along with a few unplanned things, are going to have to happen in order to get to that point. Blake Corum is out, so what does that look like? JJ McCarthy showed out in Columbus last week, so how does he follow that up? Those questions and more will be answered tomorrow night in Indianapolis.

1. Donovan Edwards will score two touchdowns

Edwards showed last week that he can be the guy in Blake Corum's absence and with that knowledge and a week of preparation, he's going to step in and become the heir apparent. That means potential long runs like we saw against Ohio State and goal-line opportunities like we always saw with Corum. Dono is going to find pay dirt twice against the Boilermakers.

2. Andrel Anthony will catch a touchdown pass

Anthony has just seven catches for 80 yards on the season and his lone touchdown is a fumble recovery in the end zone. To say that he underperformed this season is an understatement, at least in terms of what we thought he'd do. Tomorrow in Indy, he's going to get loose and reel one in from JJ.

3. Cornelius Johnson will have another 40-yard touchdown

Michigan's passing game has been a bit grounded all year but it exploded last week in Columbus and no one benefited more than Johnson. On the year, he has 29 catches for 460 yards and a team high six touchdowns, with last week's four-catch, 160-yard, two-score afternoon in The Shoe boosting those numbers significantly. McCarthy and Johnson must be riding high and that confidence will result in another long score for U-M's newest deep threat.

4. JJ McCarthy will throw for at least 250 yards

If I think McCarthy is going to find Anthony and Johnson for touchdowns through the air, he's obviously going to need to wing it around a bit. On an indoor field, against the No. 59 pass defense in the country, with a Big Ten title on the line, McCarthy is going to go full zen. He's going to have another big day and lead U-M to another title.

5. Michigan will outscore Purdue by at least 17 in the second half

The Wolverines are obviously 12-0 and one of the biggest reasons is because of their second half dominance. Over the last seven games, Michigan has posted an absurd 157-20 scoring margin in the second half. They outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in Columbus just last weekend and have truly shown that no matter what happens in the first half, they're coming hard after the break. Against Purdue, Michigan should be able to continue the trend after likely taking a lead into halftime. Covering a 16.5-point spread should be no problem.