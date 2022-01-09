Here's Where Things Currently Stand With Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

Skip to main content
This Is The Best Update Of The Jim Harbaugh Situation That You'll Read All Day

While most Michigan insiders struggle to piece together the Jim Harbaugh puzzle, John U. Bacon effortlessly provides what is likely the most accurate assessment available at the moment.

One of the most respected media members within Michigan circles just provided the best description of where things currently stand with Jim Harbaugh. 

His assessment? Nobody knows a damn thing.

As Michigan "insiders" go, author John U. Bacon is about as plugged in to Michigan circles as someone can get. According to Bacon, not even those who are closest to Harbaugh know what his next move will be at this point. From there, Bacon provides what is likely the best assessment of the Jim Harbaugh situation that you'll read all week.

Enjoy.

