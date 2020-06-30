WolverineDigest
Michigan Target Film Study: Ceyair Wright

Eric Rutter

Though Michigan is one of the more recent offers for 2021 Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola four-star athlete Ceyair Wright, the Wolverines may have a real shot to land the high-end prospect later in the cycle.

Wright, who sports offers from the likes of Oregon, USC, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Stanford, is a player that by all accounts values the official visit process, so he is likely to wait until the dead period ends, take some trips out to his top schools and decide from there. Before that time comes, U-M cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich has an opportunity to preview Wright's role in the Michigan defense, and it should be easy to paint a picture where Wright is an impact player for the Wolverines.

Standing at 6-1 and 175 pounds, Wright has good length to play outside cornerback, and his physical tools are a perfect match for the position. Though Wright has straight-line speed as a track standout at Loyola, the nation's No. 3 cornerback also boasts a really well refined fundamental component to his game.

While backing up in coverage, Wright has a fluid backpedal and can change directions at the drop of a hat. When doing so, Wright shows good hips that he can flip, plant and then explode in a different direction with ease. These qualities will help Wright stay in lockstep with receivers that run routes with multiple breaks downfield.

From a ball skills standpoint, Wright is more than adept at picking off passes in the secondary. One aspect that some young defensive backs struggle with is locating the ball in the air and adjusting but not Wright, who often sticks his hands up to disrupt passes and stymie his opponents. He has good timing and can be a real dangerous return man when he gets his hands on the football.

That said, Wright also chips in on special teams in the return game and has the speed, tackle breaking ability and vision to go the distance. Given his natural ability to make plays with the football, Wright will likely be given an opportunity to make a difference on special teams in addition to his cornerback pursuits.

If those traits were not enough, Wright moonlights as a receiver for Loyola, and he put together several impressive highlights on offense too. His speed and hands particularly shine in this role, but it is overwhelmingly likely that he will factor in as a cornerback at the collegiate level.

At 175 pounds, Wright could serve to tack on a bit more weight, but he is still entering his senior campaign and has not yet worked out under a college strength and conditioning program, so that is not much of a concern at this time. In fact, it is a fairly common criticism of defensive backs at this stage in their development. But with a little bit of time in the weight room and following a dietary plan and Wright could perform at an All-Big Ten level if he were to choose Michigan down the line.

What do you think of Ceyair Wright's game? Which element of his tape stands out the most to you? Is he a year one or year two starter at Michigan? Let us know! 

College Football News: Which College Football Head Coaches Were The Best Players?

Jim Harbaugh was a damn good player before picking up the whistle.

BrandonBrown

Betting Odds For Attendance At The Big House

It seems inevitable that college football crowds will be much smaller in 2020.

BrandonBrown

MORandy

Pay Cuts For Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard and Warde Manuel Among Financial Adjustments at Michigan

Major financial reforms at Michigan in place to deal with losses from COVID-19.

BrandonBrown

Four-Star Defensive End Joe Strickland To Take Solo Visit To Michigan

After landing a Michigan offer a couple months ago, Joe Strickland has stayed in close contact with Coach Shaun Nua, and he is looking to visit Ann Arbor as soon as possible.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Film Study: Kamonte Grimes

Versatile three-star prospect Kamonte Grimes recently placed Michigan into his final five, and the Michigan coaching staff reportedly prefer the talented prospect on defense.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Basketball Eyeing Jaden Bradley, Other Top 2022 Prospects

With the 2022 contact period underway, Michigan basketball has already targeted several elite players across the country, both within the state's borders and further away.

Eric Rutter

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': Where Does Michigan Fall?

We still don't know what college sports will look like in the era of the coronavirus. But Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde believes college football should look different no matter what happens. SI host Robin Lundberg talked with Forde about his realignment plan which would expand the College Football Playoff, assign teams in a sensible way geographically, and have inner division play creating new rivalries.

BrandonBrown

2020 Would Be A Great Season For Michigan Football If ...

The 10 things that need to happen for 2020 to be labeled a great season, including the health of the Wolverines players and coaches.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Giles Jackson In 2020

Giles Jackson has a chance to take a big leap in 2020.

BrandonBrown

J.J. McCarthy set to Represent Michigan in Elite 11 Finals

This week, J.J. McCarthy will become the ninth future Michigan quarterback to participate in the Elite 11, and he may have a strong case to walk away with MVP honors when all is said and done.

Eric Rutter