Michigan Adds Big Piece To 2023 Class

After a slow recruiting month in June, things are starting to look up for Michigan's 2023 class as we enter the month of July.

The month of June was not kind to the Michigan Wolverines on the recruiting trail, at least in terms of commitments. In fact, Michigan is currently sitting at the No. 13 spot in the Big Ten and No. 55 overall when it comes to their 2023 recruiting class.

With the month of July now officially here, it looks like things might be starting to take an upward turn for Michigan on the trail. On Friday, the Wolverines received the commitment of four-star linebacker, Semaj Bridgeman. The 6-2, 230-pound prospect out of Philadelphia Imhotep Institute is listed as the No. 20 overall linebacker in the 2023 class and adds a nice boost to a class that could certainly use it.

As a junior, Bridgeman was a two-way player playing primarily as a linebacker with some reps on the offensive side at tight-end.