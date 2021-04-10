LISTEN: Ep. 5: Spring Game & Rosters, Home Field Advantage In 2021, More

Michigan is gearing up for its annual spring game tomorrow and there is plenty to pay attention to.

In this episode, Brandon Brown and Chris Breiler discuss Michigan's spring practices so far, which includes a viral clip of freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy, along with what the spring game might look like even though it's not on TV and isn't open to the public or media. Plus, is it fair to talk about Juwan Howard's success alongside Jim Harbaugh's shortcomings?