FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

LISTEN: Ep. 5: Spring Game & Rosters, Home Field Advantage In 2021, More

Michigan is gearing up for its annual spring game tomorrow and there is plenty to pay attention to.
Author:
Publish date:

In this episode, Brandon Brown and Chris Breiler discuss Michigan's spring practices so far, which includes a viral clip of freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy, along with what the spring game might look like even though it's not on TV and isn't open to the public or media. Plus, is it fair to talk about Juwan Howard's success alongside Jim Harbaugh's shortcomings? 

michigan stadium
Football

LISTEN: Ep. 5: Spring Game & Rosters, Home Field Advantage In 2021, More

Cade McNamara
Football

Michigan Offensive Lineman On QB Battle: “Cade’s Been Leading For Sure”

michigan football
Football

Michigan Spring Game Rosters Revealed

giles jackson
Football

REPORT: Giles Jackson Has A New Home

jj mccarthy
Football

LOOK: JJ McCarthy Drops Dime During Michigan Practice

Hassan Haskins vs Notre Dame
Football

Former Irish Defensive End Says The Best Players In Michigan Go To Notre Dame

donovan edwards
Football

It's Reasonable To Expect Big Things From Donovan Edwards In Year One

Michigan Stadium, Michigan
Football

Michigan Adds A Pair Of Non-Conference Games To Future Schedule