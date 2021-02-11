Taylor Lewan Thinks Jim Harbaugh Should Be Gone

You don't have to like Taylor Lewan, but he's a proud Wolverine, one of the best tackles in the NFL and an intelligent dude — he knows what he's talking about. He also calls it like he sees it.

There are a lot of Michigan fans who don't like Taylor Lewan and that's fine. He has a checkered past and tends to rub people the wrong way because of how he acts. However, he's a smart guy, an elite football player and a Michigan alum. He knows football, he's watched other programs reach levels he hoped to reach at U-M and he's watched guys develop into stars, including himself.

On the latest episode of the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, Lewan is asked directly by former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson about Jim Harbaugh, and Lewan didn't pull any punches.

"Do you think Michigan should get rid of Harbaugh?" Johnson asked.

"Yes," Lewan immediately replied.

"Are you serious?" Johnson surprisingly asked. "Is Harbaugh the reason, though? Maybe they don’t have the talent to succeed."

Lewan launches into a long explanation as to why he thinks Harbaugh is absolutely the reason Michigan hasn't reached higher heights.

"When I got there in 2009 Rich Rodriguez was there," Lewan said. "The whole time Rich Rodriguez was there, all they wanted was Harbaugh. Then Brady Hoke came in from San Diego State. All they wanted while Brady Hoke was there was Harbaugh.

"Now Harbaugh is there."

"There’s a Michigan fan at the edge of their seat right now listening to me talk because they want me to say something nice, but I’m not going to. Because Mark Dantonio, who was the head coach at Michigan State, and that’s going to hurt even worse, he gets two- and three-star guys. While I was at Michigan, they were playing for Big Ten Championships, they beat us three out of four times. They f****** got it done. You can be a four-star athlete; anyone can be athletically gifted, but if you’re slappy and you don’t have a work ethic and you don’t know what to do, you aren’t going to develop into the guy who can make it or have that great impact.

"[At Michigan] you’re getting better recruits than Michigan State was when Mark Dantonio was there. Mark Dantonio took and developed those guys. Took a guy like Jack Conklin, who was a walk-on at Michigan State, and made him into a first-round pick who left early.

"At Michigan you’re sponsored by Jordan; you've got....we’re running away from relevance but we’re still very relevant. It’s a five-star college."

Lewan continued to explain why he thinks Harbaugh has fallen short while at U-M.

"I think if you’re getting four and five star guys, which Michigan does get, after that it’s development," he said. "You need to have kids excel and do better as they go. That’s not happening at Michigan. I don’t know how to coach, I don’t know how to do that s*** and I would never try to be a coach. I don’t want to coach when I’m done. I’m not trying to coach. I want to make my money, win a championship, make some Pro Bowls and wear a jacket someday. After that, I’m fairy dust; I’m out of here. So I don’t know how to develop players, but if you’re such a sought after coach like Harbaugh has been, it’s one of those situations where it is on the coaching staff now. It does kind of get there because they’re getting the dudes.

"If you look at his track record he’s gone like 0-10 against top 15 opponents or something. They played Penn State, who was 0fer and Penn State beat them by like 10. I may have got the stats wrong by a little bit but it’s not a good look."

Hate him or love him, Lewan has a point, and it's the same point I've been making for more than two seasons now. Harbaugh hasn't lived up to the expectations and it should've been time for a chance. That's not a personal jab, it's just reality. Instead, Harbaugh was extended and now we're all in wait-and-see mode to see if a six-year pattern will suddenly change in year seven.