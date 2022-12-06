Skip to main content

Michigan Football vs. TCU, College Football Playoff, Jim Harbaugh, Erick All, Transfers

Michigan is now 13-0, preparing for TCU in the College Football Playoff and also navigating transfer and coaching carousel season.

Michigan is absolutely rolling in 2022. The biggest opponents on the schedule all got served by more than 20 points and the same thing happened to Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. Next up is TCU in the first round of the CFP in the Fiesta Bowl out in Arizona. Everyone paying attention sees Michigan as the favorite and that flat out feels like the easy pick right now.

Of course, TCU was undefeated until last week as well. They've had many more scares, and aren't quite as talented as Michigan across the board, but they can play. Still, U-M just feels like a team of destiny this year and JJ McCarthy seems to have the "it" factor that's been missing at the QB position for several years. Jim Harbaugh and his staff have been masterful all year and are now just two wins away from being national champs.

