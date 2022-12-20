Skip to main content

Michigan Football vs. TCU, Jim Harbaugh, JJ McCarthy vs. Max Duggan, Matchup Problems

Michigan is favored by a good bit over TCU and there are quite a few reasons why it makes sense.

In the first ever matchup between Michigan and TCU, many see the Wolverines being too much for the Horned Frogs. Whether it's Michigan's running game against a porous TCU rush defense, or U-M's multifaceted pass rush against a TCU offensive line that can get pushed around a bit, it seems like a tough draw for the Horned Frogs. Still, the games aren't played on paper, so everyone is anxious to see how things play out on December 31 in Arizona.

On a player by player basis, there are some intriguing comparisons. Obviously Max Duggan and JJ McCarthy aren't on the field at the same time, but how they each perform will be crucial to their respective teams' success. With Michigan's defense, it's about each player stepping up and rising to the occasion. There isn't any one guy that has to shine, but all 11 need to be sharp. Perhaps the most important part of Michigan's defense on that day, will be the secondary and covering TCU's talented receivers. However it plays out, it's going to be fun.

