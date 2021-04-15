FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
No. 1: Michigan Football Leads The Big Ten In This Category

With the new NCAA transfer rule now in effect, the portal is certainly going to be a hot topic for years to come.
The transfer portal has once again become a hot topic within the college football world, particularly after the NCAA Division I Council voted to approve the a plan that will allow student-athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate without having to sit out for a season.

For Michigan, the transfer portal has often been in the spotlight during the Jim Harbaugh era.  Most notably, Michigan recently lost players like Dylan McCaffrey, Zach Charbonnet, Joe Milton and Giles Jackson to the portal.  

Given all of the news that has surrounded the transfer portal over the last few weeks, I was curious to see how it has impacted the Big Ten conference over the last year.  As it turns out, Michigan leads the conference in transfers dating back to August 2020 - which is right around the time that fall camp begins.  

Here is how the Michigan football program compares to the rest of the Big Ten in the total number for transfers since August 2020:

1. Michigan, 21

2. Maryland, 20

3. Penn State, 19

4. Michigan State, 18

5. Nebraska, 18

6. Rutgers, 17

7. Illinois, 13

8. Ohio State, 10

9. Minnesota, 10

10. Indiana, 9

11. Purdue, 9

12. Iowa, 9

13. Northwestern, 8

14. Wisconsin, 7

Though transfers are certainly part of today's college football environment, leading the conference in the number of transfer players isn't exactly an ideal spot - particularly when there are already questions surrounding talent acquisition and player development.  

Below is a list of all the Wolverines who have entered the portal since August 2020:

  1. Phillip Paea, Graduate Transfer - DL
  2. William Mohan - OLB
  3. Hunter Reynolds, Graduate Transfer - CB
  4. Giles Jackson - WR
  5. Joe Milton, Graduate Transfer - QB
  6. Adam Shibley, Graduate Transfer - ILB
  7. Ben Vansumeren - LB
  8. Dylan McCaffrey, Graduate Transfer - QB
  9. Zach Charbonnet - RB
  10. Adam Fakih, Graduate Transfer - LB
  11. Ethan Deland, Graduate Transfer - WR
  12. Christian Turner - RB
  13. Ryan Nelson, Graduate Transfer - LB
  14. Will Hart, Graduate Transfer - P
  15. Zach Carpenter - OL
  16. Charles Thomas - LB
  17. Osman Savage - OLB
  18. Kyle McNamara - WR
  19. Jordan Anthony, Graduate Transfer - LB
  20. Ramsey Baty, TE

