LISTEN: Ep. 18: Transfer Target Trending, A New Promotion, The Top Ten Wolverines For 2021

Michigan is in good shape for a transfer target, a current staffer gets a nice promotion and, even though U-M might struggle in 2021, several individuals could be in line for a big season.
With Mike Macdonald running a defense that stems from a base 3-4, Michigan is in need of a jumbo defensive tackle and they might be close to landing one from the transfer portal. We talk about that, a promotion in house to replace Matt Dudek and the ten Wolverines we're most excited to see in 2021.

