BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Is Expected To Remain In Ann Arbor

Though nothing has been signed or made official, these latest reports appear far more certain that Harbaugh will remain in Ann Arbor.

It appears as though the Jim Harbaugh contract saga is nearing its end. According to reports, Harbaugh is expected to remain in Ann Arbor as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines and an annoucement is anticipated soon.

Reports began to surface late on Thursday night suggesting that the deal was nearly complete and that both Michigan and Harbaugh would soon make it official. Though we've heard similar reports several times over the course of the last two weeks, these latest reports seem to be far more certain.

The reported details of the contract extension include a five-year extension with a four million dollar base salary - roughly half of Harbaugh's previous salary - and a lower buyout. According to those same reports, the extension also includes large incentives for winning the Big Ten East Division, Big Ten Championship, and making the College Football Playoff.

If these latest reports are true, it's likely to send shockwaves throughout a large portion of the Michigan fan base that has been eager to part ways with Harbaugh ever since the conclusion of the 2020 season. For these fans, Harbaugh's body of work through six seasons was unacceptable, most notbably due to a 3-3 record against the Michigan State Spartans and an 0-5 record against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Though nothing official has been annouced at this point, the general consensus is that the deal is done and that Harbaugh is prepared to sign it. An official announcement is expected in the coming days.