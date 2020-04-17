Thomas Explains Why Harbaugh Was The Right Man For The Job

After a third straight season in which Michigan’s win total decreased, Brady Hoke was fired after leading the Wolverines to a 5-7 record in 2014. The energy and culture around the program quickly changed, though, when the Wolverines announced they were hiring Jim Harbaugh.

On Inside the Huddle Michigan safety Dymonte Thomas, who played for the Wolverines from 2013-16, shared how the coaching change shifted the attitude around the program.

“It was like night and day. Coach Hoke was a super nice coach and his staff was ok. I feel like we could have had better coaching in some parts of the team,” Thomas said. “But when Harbaugh came in he brought in all his guys with him. He brought all his coaches that coached in the NFL, had been in the NFL, who had played college ball, who knew the game, who had been part of the game and to us that really just changed a lot because we were more bought into the system and schemes, as we were getting taught by guys who were either in the NFL or coached in the NFL.

“Our mindset changed because the [NFL was] where we wanted to go, so we needed to listen to these coaches because they knew how to help us win here in college but also coach us and get prepared for the NFL.”

Not only did the players begin to buy into the schemes more, but they also knew that they had to bring their ‘A’ game every day if they wanted to play.

“When Harbaugh came in he pretty much turned it over. It wasn’t like if you were a five-star recruit or if you were this guy or you were that guy you are going to start,” Thomas said. “He didn’t care about the recruit status or politics or anything like that. He just wanted to win. And you knew that from day one.

“That’s one reason why I think Coach Harbaugh is one of the greatest coaches I’ve ever had. He didn’t care who he had out on the field - he just wanted to win. And by any means necessary that man would get a win.”

Harbaugh would stop at nothing, including making hard decisions with his coaching staff.

“Not only is Harbaugh a great coach, but the people he brings in he makes sure that they can coach as well,” Thomas said. “He’s not just gonna bring in best friends and guys he’s known forever. He’s gonna bring guys to help the team win.”

Thomas also praised Harbaugh for all that he does for his players off the field.

“Another cool thing about Coach Harbaugh a lot of people don’t understand is that he really is a players coach, as far as he’s always trying to look out for the players,” Thomas said. “What I mean by that is he came in and was trying to figure out ways to feed us, so we wouldn’t go hungry on campus. He tried to figure out ways to help us when we were driving home or when we were traveling, like he always was trying to find a way to help make life easier off the field for his athletes.

“I will always respect a man that’s trying to do that and Coach Harbaugh was that guy. I would run through a brick wall for that guy. He was one of the greatest coaches I ever had.”