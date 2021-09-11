September 11, 2021
The Chris Webber Saga Is Weird, Cade McNamara's Week Two Test, The Maize Out

There were quite a few Michigan topics to talk about ahead of U-M's game with Washington.
It looked like Chris Webber was about to be welcomed back to Ann Arbor with open arms, but apparently Warde Manuel was misunderstood or spoken for altogether. It's been a weird couple of days, but the most popular member of the Fab Five should still be in line to get back in the good graces of U-M in the very near future.

Also, we talk about Michigan's night game against Washington in the form of 10 over/under questions. Some of the topics include JJ McCarthy's snap count, Blake Corum's production and Michigan's ability to take care of and take away the ball. 

Finally, we do our best to put our money where our mouth is when it comes to the spreads of some of the best games around the country. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

The Chris Webber Saga Is Weird, Cade McNamara's Week Two Test, The Maize Out

