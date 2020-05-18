Top 25 Big Ten Wide Receivers In The Jim Harbaugh Era
Brandon Brown
There are some landmarks when it comes to coaching careers. College coaches always get judged on their first year, after four seasons when all of "their" players are in place and then usually at five and ten years, if they make it that far. We're at the five-year mark with Jim Harbaugh, so now we can take a look back at how his guys have done compared to the rest of the conference.
Today, we'll take a look at the top 25 wide receivers in the Big Ten since Jim Harbaugh took over at Michigan.
1. Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
Over the past five years, no one has had a three-year stretch like Johnson. After piling up 199 catches for 3,164 yards and 32 touchdowns over the past three season, Johnson is deservedly at the top of this list. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of this year's draft after his extremely productive career as a Gopher.
2. Rondale Moore, Purdue
As a true freshman, Moore reeled in 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 scores on a mediocre Purdue team where, by week two, everyone knew he was option one, two and three. He only has the one year of production under his belt after missing most of last year with a knee injury, but it was prolific and electric. He's expected to burst back onto the scene this season and is viewed by most as the most dynamic wide receiver in the country.
3. Chris Godwin, Penn State
Over Godwin's two seasons as the guy at Penn State, he came up just 18 yards short of stacking up two, one-thousand yard seasons. He finished those two campaigns with 128 catches for 2,083 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's now one of the premiere pass catchers in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
4. Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska
Most Michigan fans don't know much about Stanley Morgan Jr. because he played for mediocre Nebraska teams and only faced the Wolverines once in a 56-10 loss. He had three catches for 61 yards that day but it went pretty much unnoticed. Morgan Jr. finished as Nebraska's all-time leader in receptions (189) and receiving yards (2,747) and became the first receiver in program history with a 1,000-yard season in 2018.
5. JD Spielman, Nebraska
Another Husker playmaker who hasn't been a part of great teams, Spielman has stacked up three very nice seasons totaling 170 catches, 2,546 yards and 15 touchdowns. He hasn't eclipsed 900 yards in a season, but he hasn't had less than 800 either. Spielman took a leave of absence in March and may or may not return to the program. If he doesn't, he'll likely be passed by Rashod Bateman after next season.
6. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
7. Parris Campbell, Ohio State
8. Austin Carr, Northwestern
9. Aaron Burbridge, Michigan State
10. Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana
11. KJ Hamler, Penn State
12. Nico Collins, Michigan
13. Ricky Jones, Indiana
14. Jordan Westerkamp, Nebraska
15. DJ Moore, Maryland
16. David Bell, Purdue
17. Whop Philyor, Indiana
18. KJ Hill, Ohio State
19. Chris Olave, Ohio State
20. DeAngelo Yancey, Purdue
21. Leonte Carroo, Rutgers
22. DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State
23. Terry McLaurin, Ohio State
24. Curtis Samuel, Ohio State
25. Nick Westbrook, Indiana