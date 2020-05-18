Top 25 Big Ten Wide Receivers In The Jim Harbaugh Era

There are some landmarks when it comes to coaching careers. College coaches always get judged on their first year, after four seasons when all of "their" players are in place and then usually at five and ten years, if they make it that far. We're at the five-year mark with Jim Harbaugh, so now we can take a look back at how his guys have done compared to the rest of the conference.

Today, we'll take a look at the top 25 wide receivers in the Big Ten since Jim Harbaugh took over at Michigan.

1. Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

Over the past five years, no one has had a three-year stretch like Johnson. After piling up 199 catches for 3,164 yards and 32 touchdowns over the past three season, Johnson is deservedly at the top of this list. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of this year's draft after his extremely productive career as a Gopher.

2. Rondale Moore, Purdue

As a true freshman, Moore reeled in 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 scores on a mediocre Purdue team where, by week two, everyone knew he was option one, two and three. He only has the one year of production under his belt after missing most of last year with a knee injury, but it was prolific and electric. He's expected to burst back onto the scene this season and is viewed by most as the most dynamic wide receiver in the country.

3. Chris Godwin, Penn State

Over Godwin's two seasons as the guy at Penn State, he came up just 18 yards short of stacking up two, one-thousand yard seasons. He finished those two campaigns with 128 catches for 2,083 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's now one of the premiere pass catchers in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

4. Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska

Most Michigan fans don't know much about Stanley Morgan Jr. because he played for mediocre Nebraska teams and only faced the Wolverines once in a 56-10 loss. He had three catches for 61 yards that day but it went pretty much unnoticed. Morgan Jr. finished as Nebraska's all-time leader in receptions (189) and receiving yards (2,747) and became the first receiver in program history with a 1,000-yard season in 2018.

5. JD Spielman, Nebraska

Another Husker playmaker who hasn't been a part of great teams, Spielman has stacked up three very nice seasons totaling 170 catches, 2,546 yards and 15 touchdowns. He hasn't eclipsed 900 yards in a season, but he hasn't had less than 800 either. Spielman took a leave of absence in March and may or may not return to the program. If he doesn't, he'll likely be passed by Rashod Bateman after next season.

6. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

7. Parris Campbell, Ohio State

8. Austin Carr, Northwestern

9. Aaron Burbridge, Michigan State

10. Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana

11. KJ Hamler, Penn State

12. Nico Collins, Michigan

13. Ricky Jones, Indiana

14. Jordan Westerkamp, Nebraska

15. DJ Moore, Maryland

16. David Bell, Purdue

17. Whop Philyor, Indiana

18. KJ Hill, Ohio State

19. Chris Olave, Ohio State

20. DeAngelo Yancey, Purdue

21. Leonte Carroo, Rutgers

22. DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State

23. Terry McLaurin, Ohio State

24. Curtis Samuel, Ohio State

25. Nick Westbrook, Indiana