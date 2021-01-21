Michigan's New Defensive Backs Coach To Will Johnson: You're My No. 1 Priority

Jim Harbaugh's new staff is already hard at work buidling the Michigan Football program back into a national powerhouse.

Jim Harbaugh has been hard at work rebuilding his coaching staff in order to achieve the high goals he’s set for this program in 2021 - goals that include a conference championship and a national championship. Fortunately, the new hires seem to be wasting no time getting to work.

New co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist is already hard at work on the recruiting trail. Linguist accepted the position with Michigan after serving one year as the defensive backs coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Prior to his time with Dallas, Linguist was longtime college assistant with stops at Minnesota, Iowa State, Texas A&M and others.

Upon accepting an offer to join the Michigan Football coaching staff, the first two calls Linguist made were to highly rated 2022 cornerbacks Domani Jackson and Will Johnson.

Johnson, a Michigan native and current student athlete at Grosse Point South, shared details on the conversation:

“We had a great convo. He has a lot of knowledge for the game and seems very passionate about the game too. He did make it clear that I was a top priority and he needs me there to come in and help get Michigan back on top."

In order to eliminate any concerns over the new defensive backs coach in Ann Arbor, former Michigan cornerback - and current Dallas Cowboy - Jourdan Lewis provided some reassurance to Johnson. According to reports, Lewis spoke to Johnson and told him that he would be in good hands under the leadership of Linguist.

According to Johnson, Jackson has already made his decision while Johnson is still weighing his options. Johnson was asked about Jackson’s decision and how it impacts his decision making process.

“I think it has and impact but that doesn’t make my decision. I think we both know and like what Michigan has going on right now so whatever he decides I’ll have in heavy consideration.”

There's obviously still plenty of time between now and national signing day in 2022, but it's great to see that new staff members are already hard at work to restore the Michigan Football program back into a national powerhouse.