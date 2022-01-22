The Jim Harbaugh Saga Continues, Michigan's 2022 Schedule, Football Topics

As we head into the weekend Michigan fans are still wondering about Jim Harbaugh's future and how it might affect the football program moving forward.

We're heading into the weekend again and Jim Harbaugh is still out there with a lot of question marks surrounding him and his future. New information is constantly pouring in and new developments are happening as the situation with the Las Vegas Raiders and Michigan remains fluid. It feels really close to 50/50 at this point but it's ultimately going to come down to what Jim Harbaugh wants to do if the Raiders offer him the head coaching job.

We also tackle Michigan's 2022 schedule assign lines to each contest. As things stand right now, it's realistic that Michigan will be favored in 11 of its 12 regular season games and even the regular season finale against Ohio State in Columbus feels like it could be a close one. Throw in some more hypothetical Harbaugh chats and you have the latest episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.