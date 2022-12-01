Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Fan-Led Wednesday, Big Ten Title Favorites, Jim Harbaugh

Michigan is sitting at 12-0 and is basically a lock to play in the College Football Playoff. But first, U-M will head to Indianapolis to defend its Big Ten title against Purdue. The Wolverines are 16.5-point favorites against the Boilermakers and have the makeup to make it a long night for the fellas from West Lafayette.

Michigan is supremely stout up front, as evidenced by first-team All-Big Ten members Trevor Keegan, Olu Oluwatimi and Zak Zinter at left guard, center and right guard respectively, and have the best back in the Big Ten in Blake Corum running behind them. Of course, Corum is dinged up and may not play, but Donovan Edwards did just fine against Ohio State in Corum's absence. Throw in a confident and now proven JJ McCarthy, and it feels like it's going to be a rough one for Purdue.