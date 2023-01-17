Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh Doing Jim Harbaugh Things On The Recruiting Trail

After a few strongly worded statements from both president Santa Ono and Jim Harbaugh himself, Michigan's head coach is back on the recruiting trail doing what he does.

Well, that didn't take long.

Jim Harbaugh started flirting with the NFL immediately after being eliminated from the College Football Playoff but again, he seems over it for now and will be back in Ann Arbor for the 2023 season. Almost as soon as that decision was made, the head coach hit the recruiting trail and started doing things that only Harbaugh does.

The weight room in the video is at Bellevue High School in Bellevue, Washington, which is a program that produces some of the Pacific Northwest's top talent year in and year out. As of right now, Michigan has a commitment from one of those talented players.

Tight end Hogan Hansen committed to the Wolverines a little over a month ago and can now say that his future head coach knocked out some reps in his high school weight room. There won't be many four-star prospects who can say that by the time they sign their letter of intent, but then again, most of Harbaugh's commits can say things about their coach that others simply cannot.

