Jim Harbaugh Explains How Important Playing Is To His Team

BrandonBrown

Jim Harbaugh is a football coach from a football family. The game is everything to him — always has been, always will be. He's famously said in the past that he's always seen himself playing for as long as he can, then coaching for as long as he can and then dying. The game of football is not a game to him it's a way of life, so it's no surprise that he and his team are taking the pandemic very seriously and doing everything possible so that they can play. Earlier today on ESPN Gameday he spoke about all of that.

"We want to be healthy. We want to stay healthy and take the coaching and advice we're getting. Social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask — we're doing all that," Harbaugh said.

"No doubt our guys have done a really good job in that and they've got to continue and stay diligent."

Harbaugh reiterated just how important the game of football is to him and the young men that he coaches.

"It's not just a game to some people," Harbaugh said. "For the guys that are playing, the coaches and players, mainly the guys who are training hard to put themselves in position to play."

Even though players and coaches in the Big Ten weren't sure they'd be playing this year, they kept ready and kept practicing. At Michigan, they took everything extremely seriously and made sure that everything football and pandemic related was treated with the utmost urgency. 

"Guys kept the faith," Harbaugh said. "Training kind of felt like a military operation — the Seals and Marines. We didn't know when our next battle was, but we're ready. Game on."

Football

