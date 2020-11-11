Stat Analysis: The Wolverines Are Experiencing Failures They Have Not Reached In Years

Indiana defeated Michigan Saturday for the first time in 33 years, and the Wolverines lost by more than one possession against the Hoosiers for the first time since 1959. With the loss, Michigan starts the season 1-2 for the first time since 2008, when they finished the year 3-9 in Rich Rodriguez’s first year as the Wolverines head coach. The Wolverines have now lost four of their last five games dating back to last season, the last time Michigan has had a stretch this bad was in 2017-2018 when the Wolverines lost four straight games against Wisconsin, Ohio State, South Carolina and Notre Dame.

Against Indiana, the Wolverines' run game was horrible, as they ran the ball 18 times for 13 yards (0.7 yards per carry). The last time the Wolverines had less than 15 yards rushing in a game prior to Saturday was 2011. Michigan’s leading rusher in the game Hassan Haskins ran for 19 yards, which is the fewest rushing yards for a Wolverine rushing leader in a game since 2011. Michigan’s 0.7 yards per carry is also the worst they have had in a game since 2011. Saturday was also the first time Michigan also failed to have any player rush for at least 60 yards in back to back losses for the first time since 2013. Michigan’s 18 rushing attempts in the contest was the least amount of times the Wolverine’s had run the ball in a single contest since 2013.

Milton became the first Wolverine quarterback to throw for at least 300 passing yards in back to back losses.

Michigan has now allowed 300 yards passing in four of their last five games. The Wolverines have also allowed an opposing receiver to have at least 100 yards in five straight games. The Wolverines run defense has not been much better, as they have allowed their opponents to rush for at least 120 yards in each of the last five games.

In fact, in the last five games the Wolverines have played, their defense has allowed an average of 36 points and 458.4 yards per contest.