Five Observations From Michigan Football's Open Practice For Fiesta Bowl

As Michigan gears up for this weekend's matchup against TCU, the media is trying to pump out as much content as possible from Arizona. Earlier today, Michigan opened up practice for a quick 15 minutes as they kicked off their on-location preparation for the Fiesta Bowl. Here's what stood out...

1. JJ McCarthy Is Locked In

Earlier in the day during the press conference portion of the day, quarterback JJ McCarthy said, "We're not happy just to be here," and you can tell he meant every single word. He talked about getting into a calm mindset by listening to Bob Marley whenever he can and then you can see the switch flip when he's on the field taking reps. The kid has such a live arm and is surgical with his throws. Granted, it was 15 minutes of practice against air, but he's different when he throws it compared to every other QB on the roster. Couple the arm talent with the mental preparation, attitude and athleticism and he's ready for whatever comes his way on Saturday. He has been working toward this stage for his entire life and I, for one, would bet on 9.

2. Donovan Edwards Still Sporting A Cast

With Blake Corum out, Donovan Edwards will once again need to step up just as he did against Ohio State and Purdue in the Big Ten title game. There's no doubt that he can do it, but he will attempt to do so while still in a cast. If he did have surgery, he's obviously healing. If he didn't, he's still protecting whatever is ailing him in his right hand/thumb area. Regardless of the progress of the injury, 7 can get the job done. We've now seen it in the two biggest games of the season with the next biggest one just around the corner.

Donovan Edwards' right hand/thumb is still casted up ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday.

3. Freshman RB Benjamin Hall Is A Brick House

He's obviously just a youngster and has only been on campus for a short time, but early enrolled freshman running back Benjamin Hall looks like he's ready to tote the rock. He obviously wasn't standing on a scale while out on the practice field, but I'd guarantee he's at least his listed 235 pounds. Not only did he physically look big and strong, he showed off impressively quick feet for a bigger back. He wasn't a very heralded recruit, but Mike Hart has a knack for finding guys that end up being very productive.

4. Wide Receivers AJ Henning And Andrel Anthony Did Not Participate

Both AJ Henning and Andrel Anthony were in attendance during today's practice, but neither participated in anything. As the rest of the team stretched, went through drills and mixed together for group time, Henning and Anthony looked on without helmets. Jim Harbaugh has maintained that guys need to practice during the week in order to play, so that obviously means that their status for Saturday's game is up in the air. It feels negative to put it this way, but if Anthony and Henning were out of the lineup, Michigan would only be missing 14 catches, 143 yards and no touchdowns worth of production. Anthony did score this year, but it was on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

5. Some Uncertainty About Olu Oluwatimi

A picture recently surfaced showing Rimington Award winning center Olu Oluwatimi in a walking boot, which are often used as a precaution in college football. Olu was asked about his healthy today and he said he was just fine and that he'd be ready to go. He did participate in warmups and drills and looked fine, but backup center Greg Crippen was taking some reps with the ones when the team broke into the group session. It doesn't seem like Olu will miss Saturday's game, but he's clearly still dealing with something.