Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Western Michigan

Michigan is a 17.5-point favorite over visiting Western Michigan tomorrow, which is a pretty big number, but it is U-M at home against a MAC school and the Wolverines are 33-1 all time against MAC opponents. The overall outcome of the game seems to be pretty agreed upon, but exactly how it will look is up for debate. We try our hands at figuring that out...

Chris Breiler

I can't remember the last time I felt such a sense of curiosity and intrigue heading into a new college football season. Outside of a stellar running back room, question marks remain across the board for the Michigan Football program. Is Cade McNamara ready to solidify the starting quarterback position? What will the running back rotation look like? How will Josh Gattis and Mike Hart incorporate Donovan Edwards into the first game? What will the defense look like under Mike Macdonald?

And then there's the vibe, the energy, the juice, the chemistry, the culture - whatever you want to call it. The Wolverines have spent a considerable amount of time during the offseason talking about the different feeling that exists within the team within the team - a bond and a brotherhood that apparently hasn't been there in quite some time. If it's true that the culture has indeed improved dramatically during the offseason, Michigan fans should see it pay dividends on the football field this weekend.

I expect the Broncos to test the Wolverine secondary early and often for deficiencies, but talent gap is just far too big for this to be anything other than a convincing win for Michigan

Michigan 42, Western Michigan 13

Brandon Brown

There are so many question marks with this Michigan team but at the end of the day, they are so much more talented than Western. The Broncos do have some nice pieces, like quarterback Kaleb Eleby, running back La'Darius Jefferson and defensive end Ali Fayad, but it won't be enough over the course of four quarters. Still, I expect the Broncos to move the ball a little bit and potentially pop a big play or two.

Michigan isn't typically very good against the spread, and 17.5 is a pretty big number, but I think they'll cover tomorrow. Michigan has been talking all offseason about being doers rather than sayers, and now they'll finally get a chance to put their money where their mouth is against an overmatched team. If the win isn't rather lopsided, that would have to be viewed as a disappointment. I don't think we'll see that in front of a juiced crowd in The Big House.

Michigan 45, Western Michigan 17

Jacob Cohen

In the seven matchups it has played against Western Michigan since 1917, Michigan has never lost to the Broncos. Put simply, there is no reason for that to change this Saturday. Even with open questions on what the Wolverines defense will look like and who will step up alongside Ronnie Bell in the receiving corps, this doesn’t have the makings of a nail-biter.

The Broncos’ pass rush and defensive quality have been the topic of much praise from Wolverine coaches and players throughout the week, but, ultimately, the talent gap between the two squads is too wide to jump. This is not P.J. Fleck’s Western Michigan, and there are no boats to row in Michigan Stadium. Expect dominant performances from Michigan’s offensive and defensive lines. Expect a lot of Bronco punts. Expect a heavy dose of Hassan Haskins. Expect a Michigan win. This Michigan team may have some notable weaknesses, but this is not the week that they’ll be exposed.

Michigan 45, Western Michigan 10

Josh Taubman

After a long wait, Michigan football will return to a sold out Big House and the fans are hoping to be treated to a better performance than last year. Jim Harbaugh is back along with Cade McNamara at quarterback but the coaching staff is completely revamped. The players have discussed at length why this year will be different and while tougher challenges await, I expect them to come out and make a statement against a scrappy but overmatched Western Michigan team.

I’m curious to see how the defense will do with new coordinator Mika Macdonald. Vince Gray said this week it was “time for a change” and likes the new, NFL-style scheme and while Western isn’t the most intimidating offense, I think if Michigan can stifle them completely it will set them up for success as the season rolls along. The first quarter will be close but the Wolverines will find their footing and ultimately cruise to a week one victory.

Michigan 31, Western Michigan 16