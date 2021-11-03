Message From Players-Only Meeting: 'We Still Have Everything We Want In Front Of Us'

Holding a players only meeting following the MSU loss, Michigan players were adamant on Tuesday that they can bounce back. But after all the talk of this year being different, the next few weeks will be a true test of the Wolverines' resolve.

Sunshine and rainbows.

Those were the words sophomore offensive lineman Zak Zinter used to describe Michigan’s season prior to the devastating Michigan State loss.

But after blowing a 16-point third quarter lead to the Spartans and losing their undefeated season, the Wolverines — who had passed every test up to that point — were dealt a sobering dose of reality.

On Monday, Michigan held a players-only meeting to refocus the team. The message was clear:

“[The MSU loss] didn’t ruin our season,” Zinter said. “We still have everything we want in front of us. We’re going to win out. Just let it be the past. Tough loss but we’re moving on, can’t do anything about it.”

The goal to win out is a lofty one laid out by Zinter, and it remains to be seen how the Wolverines can respond to their first real test of adversity. Last season, Michigan lost to Michigan State and the team completely crumbled after that, winning only one more game. Players have said that this team is different since July. Now it's time to truly find out what they're made of.

Junior linebacker David Ojabo was on the field for much of the defensive collapse, including the five touchdowns they surrendered to Kenneth Walker, but he believes the team can bounce back.

“Energy is still up,” Ojabo said. “We know we got each other’s backs. Can’t have anybody hanging their head low. We just got to bounce back. We can’t blame the officials; we can’t blame anybody. We all got to just keep pushing.”

The meeting was led by the most vocal Wolverines like Josh Ross and Aidan Hutchinson, but there was also an open floor session for anyone to speak up. It was evident that this time around, Michigan wants to show some resilience and not let one loss derail them.

“We were all on the same page that we can’t point the fingers at one person here, one person there, one mistake,” Zinter said. “Everyone had their handprint on the game, and we all have to move on together.”

All the positive reinforcement is nice but still, the narrative that this team is different comes off a little hollower after Michigan failed to win a big, ranked matchup yet again. Looking at the remaining games, the November 27th battle with Ohio State is the obvious measuring stick for what this Wolverines team is capable of. But first, the Wolverines must prove they can navigate the next three weeks without another loss.

The window wasn’t completely shut on Michigan’s College Football Playoff hopes when they checked in at number seven in the rankings, notably ahead of undefeated Oklahoma. Finish 11-1 with a win over the Buckeyes and this season still comes off as a massive success. But if they falter and the year culminates in a drubbing on Thanksgiving weekend, then it will just be the same old story for Michigan; they won a lot of games but not the big ones.

“We’ve been saying from the beginning this team’s special,” Zinter said. “I think everyone is going to see what makes this team special.”

Is this team really different? We’re about to find out.