Blake Corum in 2022, The QB Battle, Michigan Football Recruiting

We're still about four months away from Michigan football but talking about the maize and blue never goes out of style.

We're still months away from Michigan football kicking off in 2022, but it's always fun to talk about the upcoming season. The quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy is at the top of everyone's list and there are a lot of reasons why, and not all of them are about just the upcoming season.

Plus, how good can Blake Corum and the rest of the skill players be in 2022? There's so much potential there that it's really hard to predict who will do what. Also, Vegas has released a few lines for Michigan games next year and all but one of them are very promising. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.