Everything JJ McCarthy Said About The Quarterback Battle

Michigan absolutely pounded Colorado State 51-7 in week one, but it wasn't necessarily because of what Cade McNamara did in his "audition" to be U-M's QB1. Because of that, JJ McCarthy's start in week two against Hawaii could be the first of many in a row. Earlier today, McCarthy spoke with the media about the battle and tried his best to make everyone understand how he's approaching it and what it will ultimately look like this weekend.