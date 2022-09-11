Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. Hawaii

After a lengthy weather delay, the Michigan Wolverines took the field and did pretty much what everyone in the country expected them to do against Hawaii.

If you were a Michigan fan hoping for fireworks from JJ McCarthy during his first collegiate start, last night certainly didn't disappoint.

The talented sophomore gunslinger went 11-of-12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns, putting to bed any remaining quarterback controversy in Ann Arbor.

Though McCarthy's performance certainly stood out, there were plenty of incredible moments from lasts nights 56-10 victory over the Rainbow Warriors.

Here are some of our best shots!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

InShot_20220911_152556451
95
Gallery
95 Images
InShot_20220911_001517063
31
Gallery
31 Images

InShot_20220911_001626101
Football

Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. Hawaii

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy
Football

There Is NO Quarterback Controversy At Michigan

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy
Football

Five-Star Target Reacts To JJ McCarthy's Play

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Hawaii

By Brandon Brown
jj mccarthy jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan vs. Hawaii, JJ McCarthy's First Start, Wolverines' Gameplan

By Brandon Brown
Erick All
Football

WATCH: Michigan's Erick All Reflects On Near-Death Experience

By Christopher Breiler
Jim Harbaugh, JJ McCarthy
Football

1,218 Days

By Christopher Breiler
Preview and Action
Football

Preview And Action: Michigan Might Score 100 Against Hawaii

By Brandon Brown