Michigan vs. Hawaii, JJ McCarthy's First Start, Wolverines' Gameplan

Michigan football is expected to pummel Hawaii, but all eyes are going to be on JJ McCarthy in his first start.

It's almost here — JJ McCarthy's first start. Even if you're a member of "Team Cade", as a Michigan fan you have to be curious about what McCarthy can do. Against Hawaii, he should be able to do whatever he wants. McNamara was up and down at best last week, while McCarthy did some nice things in just 11 snaps. Now, he's likely going to play at least a half of football, which should be more than enough to show what he can do.

On the flip side of the ball, Jesse Minter's defense is going to try to improve on last week's 7-sack performance. Michigan is going to be better than Hawaii, by a solid margin, at every position on the field. If McCarthy can shine, and the defense can dominate like they did last week, Michigan might just cover the massive 51.5-point spread and roll into week three with No. 9 as the true starter at quarterback. The game won't be competitive, but it should be intriguing for several reasons.

