JJ’s Preparation And Mindset Ahead Of Penn State

The tenth ranked Penn State Nittany Lions are coming to Ann Arbor undefeated. They are still led by quarterback Sean Clifford, who is conducting a productive offensive attack, and have a tough defense to boot. They boast the No. 5 rush defense as well as a top-10 red zone defense.

But while JJ McCarthy, and Michigan as a whole, have a healthy respect for the Nittany Lions and the threat they pose, No. 9 is not troubled. In fact, he is present, centered, and excited about the challenge that Penn State brings.

“It's a defense with a lot of talent,” McCarthy said. “They are coached very well, Manny Diaz is a great coordinator, and I feel like he puts them in the right spots at the right time and they let their athleticism show … It's a tremendous opportunity for us as an offense to be able to put ourselves up against that and really see what we're all about.”

McCarthy has ultimate confidence in his team, and where it can go. He has the same confidence for himself, and the work he has put in.

“At the base of it has been the constant reps since fifth grade working with my quarterbacks coach, always throwing,” McCarthy said. “... continually repping out every single throw so I know exactly how it feels when I want to put it a certain way.”

That minute practice has shown itself so far this season, with McCarthy leading all qualified FBS quarterbacks with a 78.3% completion rate. If there’s one thing to knock about his game thus far, it is his deep ball. When taking deep shots, he has been slightly overthrowing receivers, something McCarthy does not hesitate to take accountability for.

“The biggest key, and the only key, is myself,” McCarthy said. “Putting the ball on (my wide receiver) and just really understanding that as I’m recovering from this injury from the offseason that I’m starting to gain my strength back. … being able to get back into that rhythm again and not be able to feel like I need to put my all into a throw and just realize that I have a strong arm.”

And McCarthy does not just work on his mechanics and his body, he is constantly working on his mind as well. Meditation and staying present has long been a part of his game, and he has seen the benefits from that earlier this season.

"(The game) is slowing down,” McCarthy told Rivals in September. “My mind is not racing anymore. Everything is just slowing down. I feel at ease out there. I really do," he said. "And that's changed from last year to this year. Just through having those kinds of experiences, it's putting me on that exponential growth track."

As one of the very few young people that regularly meditates, McCarthy finds that it comes with a plethora of positive results on the field. It helps him stay present, even when in critical, high-pressure moments. In McCarthy’s mind, that’s the most important thing.

“When the play is happening, just being completely present,” McCarthy said. “Going through every little pre snap checklist in my head and being able to deliver effortlessly.”

And not delivering has consequences in the social sphere for the young quarterback. McCarthy is possibly the most scrutinized quarterback in college football. Every decision is analyzed, dissected, and criticized. But when asked about how that affects him, McCarthy just chuckled:

“It just comes with the job,” he said. “You can only focus on what you can control.”

McCarthy’s outlook is clear at this point.

With his biggest test just around the corner, staying grounded and in the moment will be crucial to shrug off the noise. The Nittany Lions will challenge Michigan in a way it has not yet been challenged so far this season. And when they are dragged into deep water, the Wolverines will need McCarthy’s poise to keep the team focused.