Michigan Has Found Its Quarterback In Joe Milton

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton had a lot of factors working against him heading into his start on Saturday against Minnesota.

On the surface, Milton was a first-time starter who travelled into enemy territory for a start against a nationally ranked team in the Gophers. What materialized was a young signal caller showed the nation what he can do at the helm of Michigan's high-powered offense.

Early on, Milton flashed his arm strength on occasion, but more than that he showed poise and an element of composure in the pocket. While it may be tempting to whip the football into small windows, Milton resisted that urge and took what the defense gave him. And what the Minnesota defense gave him was numerous opportunities to hit playmakers such a Ronnie Bell, Giles Jackson, Erick All or A.J. Henning in space.

But even when receivers were not breaking open downfield and creating separation, Milton would then break the pocket and rumble for 52 yards of positive rushing yardage on eight carries. Michigan even sprinkled in some designed runs for the big bodied Michigan QB, and he certainly made the most of them. These were among the several aspects of Milton's game that impressed U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday.

"Really the accuracy of the throws and the touch of the throws," Harbaugh said. "I mean, it was really good. He was on target all night and played with the poise of a savvy veteran, had great command of the offense, ran the ball with authority and athleticism and speed and had great ball security. I think Joe's over there listening. He was great. He had a great game. I have so much respect for Joe."

While many predicted that Milton would show off his clear arm strength or that he might scramble a bit when asked to, few thought it would like so easy for Michigan's signal caller-- but don't group Coach Harbaugh in with those who were surprised by Milton's play.

"It was great to see It played out a lot the way I thought it would for him," Harbaugh said. "He's an intense competitor, but he's also got the ability to have to focus and the calmness at the same time and both things working together."

On the first drive, Milton hit Giles Jackson in the hands on 2nd and 23 for what would have likely been a first down. Not too long after that, Milton rolled to his left and flung the football deep downfield, near the pylon where it hit Jackson in the hand for another drop. Finally, Milton found All in the middle of the field rumbling wide open for a sure touchdown if not for another untimely drop.

Even with those errors, Milton still went 15-for-22 for 225 yards and was just a few bad break from an 18-for-22, near-300 yard and three touchdown effort, all in his first start in a winged helmet.

There were a lot of question marks for Michigan on offense coming into this game, but the Wolverines showed exactly what happens by placing players with speed in space, which is a long-touted principle in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' offense.

For the first time in a long time, it looks as if Michigan has a quarterback capable of not only avoiding losses but actively winning games as well. Milton is a special talent as Harbaugh noted, and he is only going to continue to grow as the season stretches forward.

What was your analysis on Joe Milton's performance? How do you expect he'll do moving forward? Let us know!