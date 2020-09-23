Josh Gattis Is Clearly Excited To Call Plays For Joe Milton

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis spoke with the media for nearly an hour on Wednesday afternoon and a lot of the questions he fielded were about redshirt sophomore quarterback and presumed starter Joe Milton. Gattis wouldn't come right out and say that Milton is the starter, but it's pretty obvious to everyone that the second-year OC is excited to call plays for the 6-5, 243-pounder.

Gattis mentioned wow plays, leadership, maturity, overall athleticism and Milton's new-found focus as reasons why he's excited for what Milton can do during the 2020 season. He also mentioned offensive playmakers at the running back, tight end and wide receiver positions even without Nico Collins.

Overall, Gattis had some really nice things to say about Milton, not only as a talent, but as a young man and a leader as he prepares for year three in Ann Arbor.