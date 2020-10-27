SI.com
WolverineDigest
LISTEN: Ant Wright And Eric Rutter Recap Minnesota, Preview MSU Game

Eric Rutter

Over the weekend, Michigan logged a dominating road win over Minnesota to climb to No. 13 in the rankings, while Michigan State struggled against Rutgers in Week 1. With both teams head on a crash course this Saturday, Ant Wright and I broke down what went right for U-M in its season opener before providing a look ahead towards the Wolverines hosting MSU in five days.

What did you think of Joe Milton's debut? Do you have a prediction for the MSU game? Let us know!

Football

