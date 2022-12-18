Skip to main content

Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal

Michigan has beat out LSU and USC for one of the biggest transfers in the portal.

Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart.

The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in the 2021 class and immediately made a name for himself as a freshman at Coastal, recording 12.5 sacks, which led the country for rookies.

Last year, he finished with 36 tackles, including 10 for loss and 3.5 sacks. Stewart, a Massachusetts native, was recruited lightly by Michigan as a high school prospect, ultimately chose the Chanticleers. Now, he'll finish up at Michigan with two years of eligibility remaining.

Stewart is Michigan’s fourth transfer portal addition this month, joining offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson (Arizona State), linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and offensive lineman Myles Hinton (Stanford).

