Giles Jackson Among Young, Speedy WRs Shining In Fall Camp

Just by placing Joe Milton at the helm of Michigan's offense, the 2020 Wolverines have an opportunity to field one of the more high-powered scoring units in the Big Ten.

By adding speedy receivers like Giles Jackson, Roman Wilson and A.J. Henning to a receiving corps that already includes Ronnie Bell and possibly a senior Nico Collins, Michigan's offense could shift from just high-powered to downright explosive this season.

According to U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, true freshman wide receivers Roman Wilson and A.J. Henning have already garnered attention in fall camp for the foot speed they each bring to the team.

"The first thing you see is speed," Gattis said on Wednesday. "Those guys, they immediately step on that field [and] they make our team faster. They make the game faster. They're just exceptional football players-- very smart, very athletic. They both have great ball skills. They've made some big time plays throughout camp."

So far, Michigan has not yet conducted a full padded practice yet, but Gattis says that will happen on Sept. 30. Once it does, Michigan will work on getting Wilson and Henning acclimated to the physicality of Big Ten football before the season begins on Oct. 24.

"So, I've been really, really impressed with those two guys," Gattis said. "I think the level they're at right now as freshman is as high as any freshman I've ever been around. So, they're going to play for us. They're going to play. They're going to play a lot of football for Michigan, and they're going to make some plays for us."

Another player that is poised to make plays with an expanded role in the offense this season is Giles Jackson. Last year, Jackson received spot duty on offense and ended his freshman campaign with 10 carries and nine catches, producing a touchdown in each fashion. Mainly, Jackson was used in the kick return game, but that's because the young Wolverine didn't quite pick up the team's offense until Week 5 rolled around.

"Then from Week 5 on it was trying to figure out how many ways a game he can touch the ball because he had the ability to be such an explosive player," Gattis said. "Now this offseason has been about how we can make him a complete receiver. He's really accepted the role and accepted the responsibility. He's made some really unique, big time plays for us."

In fact, Gattis mentioned that Tuesday's practice was perhaps Jackson's best ever in a Michigan uniform. But just as Jackson is still learning the ins and outs of Michigan's offense, U-M is still searching for the absolute best ways to utilize the dynamic athlete.

"He was a high school running back," Gattis said. "He's obviously fast. He's obviously great with the ball in hand, but now how can you create separation as a route runner? And a lot of the things we did with him last year was find quick ways to get the ball in his hands. Now we're finding all kinds of ways to put the ball in his hands. We're really excited about Giles. He brings a skill set to our team of an explosive nature."

But Jackson is just one of several receivers making plays during camp that make Michigan's OC excited for what the 2020 season holds.

"We're excited, and I really love the receiver room," Gattis said. "You know, the speed and athleticism we have in that room and the competition that's brewing is special to see. I know our quarterbacks are enjoying it now, just as well as they're enjoying the way our quarterbacks are playing."

Now, the impending decision from Collins on whether or not to play for Michigan this fall is all that's left to hash out.

