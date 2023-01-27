Skip to main content

Former Michigan Assistant Fired From Most Recent Position

An award-winning, well-paid former Michigan assistant was fired after just one year at his new job.

Josh Gattis was hired away from Michigan by the University of Miami in February of last year after winning the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach in college football. 

Earlier this morning, after just one year on the job, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal announced in a one-sentence release that Gattis had been "relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator."

Offensive coordinator has been a revolving door at Miami, as Gattis was the program's fourth in five years. Still, decisions must be made when results are not seen. Gattis never proved to be a good fit at Miami. He did have to deal with some injuries at quarterback during the 2022 season, but the final product was a 5-7 Hurricanes team that was anything but impressive on offense. 

The Hurricanes finished 2022 ranked 96th of 131 FBS teams in rushing offense (128.1 yards a game), 60th in passing offense (239 yards a game), 86th in total offense (367.1) , 87th in red-zone offense, 97th in scoring (23.6 points a game) and 109th in sacks allowed (three sacks allowed a game, 36 total).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It'll be interesting to see where Gattis ends up after such a high high in 2021, followed by a pretty low low in 2022. The Hurricanes had a lot of issues this past season, and Cristobal saw Gattis as one of the most glaring ones.

Michigan WolverinesMiami (FL) Hurricanes

Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Former Michigan Assistant Fired From Most Recent Position

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

JUST IN: Michigan Announces New Quarterbacks Coach

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Stadium
Football

LOOK: Michigan Stadium To Remove Seating Near Tunnel

By Christopher Breiler
hunter dickinson
Basketball

Michigan Falls To No. 1 Purdue In Ann Arbor

By Brandon Brown
Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards
Football

Corum, Edwards Most Productive Backfield Duo In Michigan Football History

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan football helmet
Football

Former Wolverine Lands Head Coaching Position At Wayne State

By Christopher Breiler
trevor keegan
Football

Trevor Keegan On Why He Returned To Michigan

By Christopher Breiler
ted hammond mike elston
Recruiting

Commitment Impact: Ted Hammond To Michigan

By Brandon Brown