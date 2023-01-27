Former Michigan Assistant Fired From Most Recent Position

Josh Gattis was hired away from Michigan by the University of Miami in February of last year after winning the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach in college football.

Earlier this morning, after just one year on the job, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal announced in a one-sentence release that Gattis had been "relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator."

Offensive coordinator has been a revolving door at Miami, as Gattis was the program's fourth in five years. Still, decisions must be made when results are not seen. Gattis never proved to be a good fit at Miami. He did have to deal with some injuries at quarterback during the 2022 season, but the final product was a 5-7 Hurricanes team that was anything but impressive on offense.

The Hurricanes finished 2022 ranked 96th of 131 FBS teams in rushing offense (128.1 yards a game), 60th in passing offense (239 yards a game), 86th in total offense (367.1) , 87th in red-zone offense, 97th in scoring (23.6 points a game) and 109th in sacks allowed (three sacks allowed a game, 36 total).

It'll be interesting to see where Gattis ends up after such a high high in 2021, followed by a pretty low low in 2022. The Hurricanes had a lot of issues this past season, and Cristobal saw Gattis as one of the most glaring ones.